Teesta River sand samples sent for re-testing before dredging begins

Jalpaiguri: The Irrigation department has sent fresh sand samples from the Teesta River to the Quality Control Laboratory for re-testing, with results expected soon. The department will move forward with the 32 km dredging project once the report is received.

To assess the quality of sand available for dredging, the department collected samples from 11 locations along the Teesta River, covering areas from the lower stretch of Gajoldoba Barrage to Bakali in Maynaguri. This marks the second phase of testing as the state government seeks additional verification before proceeding with the project. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Teesta dredging was previously prepared, estimating a Rs 567 crore Budget for dredging 32 km from Sevoke to Bakali. The department had projected the extraction of 7.13 crore metric tons of sand from the riverbed. However, instead of fully funding the dredging, the state government is exploring a model where sand and soil mining will be permitted through the West Bengal Mines and Mineral Development Corporation Limited or private operators.

In this latest phase, sand samples were collected from Gajoldoba, Milanpalli, Biren Basti, Rangdhamali, Dharmapur, Changmari, Tot Gaon and Chumukdangi and sent to the laboratory in Cooch Behar. Engineers extracted samples one foot below the riverbed to determine the composition of sand, gravel and soil, which will help in pricing the extracted materials. The laboratory report is expected next week, after which the State Irrigation department will finalise the dredging approach in collaboration with Mackintosh Burn, a state-controlled entity.

Krishnendu Bhowmik, Chief Engineer of the Northeast Division, stated: “Sand samples were tested during the DPR phase. This time, we have conducted a second round of sampling, and the report will be submitted to the state as soon as it is available.” Following the Sikkim lake disaster in 2023, the Teesta riverbed has risen in multiple areas, reducing water-holding capacity and increasing the risk of flooding ahead of the monsoon. Addressing this, the Irrigation Department has prioritised efforts to deepen the riverbed.