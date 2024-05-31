Teesta rehabilitation work going on in full swing: Anit Thapa

Darjeeling: Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Chief Anit Thapa, on a round of Teesta on Friday, remarked that relief and rehabilitation work was going on in full swing and the process for compensation from the NHPC to the Teesta flash flood victims was near completion.

He also said 65 per cent work on the construction of embankment dams was completed. Regarding frequent inundation, Thapa said: “Unless the Union government gives permission for desiltation, nothing much can be done.” Incidentally a Glacial Lake outburst had triggered flash floods in River Teesta on October 4, 2023 causing widespread damage downstream in Sikkim along with Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri district in Bengal. An NHPC dam at Chungthang in North Sikkim, was also washed away by the Teesta. More than 300 houses were damaged along the river in the Kalimpong district.

Answering questions from mediapersons, Thapa stated: “Rehabilitation work is on. Every disaster victim received the stipulated amount of Rs 75,000 as per state government rules. However, GTA has started an initiative to build houses for the homeless. The government will hand over the land and house construction will begin.” He further stated that some families had requested compensation from NHPC. “Accordingly, a committee was constituted to look into the compensation. A survey was conducted under the supervision of the committee. Documents have been prepared after assessment. The process had reached the final stage. Soon the victims will receive compensation from the NHPC,” assured Thapa.

When questioned about the surge in the water level of the Teesta with rains causing inundation of the roads, Thapa stated: “The permanent solution is desiltation. The flash floods have brought in huge amounts of silt and raised the river bed. Unless sand and silt is taken out, the matter cannot be resolved. This needs special permission from the Union government,” stated Thapa. The Union government has enforced a ban on quarrying on the Teesta and other mountain rivers. “I’m not talking of quarrying but sand and silt have to be removed. It is the demand of the local residents also. It cannot be done now. After monsoons we will ask the district administration and state government to take up the matter with the Union government,” added Thapa.