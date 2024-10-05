Teesta flash flood victims march for compensation

Darjeeling: Exactly one year after the devastating flash floods on the River Teesta robbed many of their homes, the victims undertook a 10 km march to the Teesta Low Dam Project, Stage III demanding compensation and permanent protection of the areas located along the Teesta. The victims have vowed to continue with their agitation till they are compensated.



“A year has passed since we have lost everything to the River yet there has been no compensation from the part of the NHPC. From the onset of this problem, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and the district administration have been pointing fingers at the NHPC adding that the NHPC would be compensating the victims.

A year has passed yet there is no sign of any compensation. A few days ago, we approached the NHPC to speed up matters. However, the NHPC told us that they would not take responsibility for the disaster. Our protest is to remind NHPC of the hard truth so that they do not shy away from their responsibilities,” stated Kishor Pradhan of the Teesta Sangrakshan Mancha (TSM), an outfit comprising residents mainly affected by the Teesta floods.

The marchers were not allowed to enter the compound located in 27th Mile in the Kalimpong district by security forces. However, the Group General Manager of the Projects addressed the protestors. “The power station along with the public have suffered extensively owing to the floods. However, we are not responsible for the floods. It was a natural calamity. We (the power projects) as well as the affected people are both aggrieved parties. The NHPC is trying its best to meet your demands. However, the compensation cannot be met with the budget of the power station. For this we need separate budget approval. There are norms to be followed and you have to remain patient,” stated PR Roy, Group GM.

Regarding the demand for a resurvey and reassessment of the damages for compensation, Roy added: “If there is a GTA directive we will take it up but we have not received any letter from the GTA regarding this. We have received a copy sent to the DM by the GTA.”

“Why is the GTA taking so much time? The matter can be resolved in hours. The project GM sends us to GTA, the GTA inturn to the DM, from one place to another. Why can’t all the three parties sit together and resolve the issue?” questioned Madan Chhetri, president, TSM. Teesta Bazar was severely affected in the flash flood in the River Teesta in North Sikkim on October 4, 2023. Many lives were lost, families were displaced, houses damaged and livelihoods ended. The flash floods had swept away The Sikkim Urja Limited, the NHPC hydro project dam at Chungthang in North Sikkim.