‘Teesta disaster casts a shadow on tourism in the Hills’

Darjeeling: The devastation that the flash flood of October 4 caused in this region, mainly Sikkim and the Hills of Bengal, not only took away precious lives but is all set to rob the area of precious livelihood.



Tourism, the economic mainstay of this region, just beginning to recover from the Covid pandemic, has suffered yet another major blow. Many have lost their eateries and businesses in Teesta Bazar on the Bengal side in the flash flood.

Caught between life and livelihood, the residents of this region, who are directly or indirectly involved in tourism are bracing for a long haul.

A flash flood in the river Teesta in the wee hours of October 4 resulted in a trail of destruction in Sikkim and Hills of Bengal. On Monday, the official death count was 36 in Sikkim with around 40 bodies fished out of Teesta downstream on the Bengal side, with 113 still missing.

With NH10, the lifeline of Sikkim, destroyed and with North Sikkim cut off, the Government of Sikkim on October 5 issued an advisory asking tourists to stay away till the situation normalises. However, on October 8 a fresh advisory was issued stating that tourists willing to visit Sikkim can visit the Western and Southern parts of Sikkim via Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

“The situation is grim. Initially there was heavy cancellation with Kalimpong and especially the NH10 cut off. However, the bookings we have for later part of the year, especially in December, have not been cancelled. Kalimpong has an alternate route through Gorubathan,” stated Nischal Gurung of Relimai Retreat in Kalimpong.

Initially, (within one or two days of the disaster) travel agents faced around 80 per cent cancellations. “Those who had non-refundable bookings visited under compulsion. As people travel the Sikkim- Kalimpong-Darjeeling circuit, any of the places affected casts a shadow on the other destinations. During Pujas there will be tourists from within the state, usually in homestays just coming up for a change,” stated Pradeep Lama, Secretary, Darjeeling Association of Travel Agents.

“We faced huge cancellations from October 4. However, people who are booked for later dates, are indecisive regarding their visit to these parts. With restoration work going on at war footing, things are expected to look up after some time,” stated Sameer Singhal, Treasurer of the Darjeeling Hotel Owners’ Association.

Meanwhile, the second day of evacuation of stranded people at Lachen in North Sikkim was carried out by helicopter services. 65 persons were evacuated by helicopter, including 42 tourists, 15 locals and 8 labourers. They were then sent to Gangtok by bus. Army helicopters and a 5-seater twin engine helicopter hired by Teesta Urja were pressed into service.

The total number of evacuees from Bringbong data collection centre include 91 tourists, 93 labourers and 15 locals. “We were stuck here for 4 days. My daughter fell sick. The Army helped us with everything, including medicines for my daughter. My son wants to join the Indian army,” stated Shrishti Gupta, a tourist who was stranded in North Sikkim.

Phone calls can be made at Chungthang with a communication line provided by BSNL. Internet lines are yet to be restored, stated a Government of Sikkim release.

A committee has been constituted to finalise the locations for the construction of suspension bailey bridges in the worst affected areas.