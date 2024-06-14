Teesta being monitored to keep drinking water supply woes at bay

Siliguri: Due to heavy and incessant rains, water level of Teesta River has risen. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has initiated early monitoring to ensure that the rising Teesta water does not lead to any problems with the drinking water supply in Siliguri.



“Last time, there were flash floods but this time, we can oversee the condition of the river. Therefore, steps can be taken in advance. The central water commission is monitoring the matter. An inter-state monitoring is going on. However, this is not the matter of SMC, but we are in touch with them,” said Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri.

Owing to the flash floods in Teesta River, a large quantity of silt mixed with water damaged the Teesta Dam in Gajoldoba.

Due to this, there was a problem with water supply in Siliguri. When the Irrigation department began repairing the dam, water was supplied from the Mahananda River.

Although the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) was high in the waters of the Mahananda River, the Mayor asked everyone not to drink the water, which caused a drinking water crisis. Although after repairing the work, water from Teesta has again started to be supplied. Since Thursday morning, the water level has risen due to rains.

The Mayor said that the concerned department is taking necessary steps. A helpline number of SMC is available round-the-clock.