Teesta Bazar observes bandh in demand of speedy rehabilitation

Darjeeling: Teesta Bazar in Kalimpong observed a bandh on Thursday demanding compensation, rehabilitation and permanent protection from the River Teesta. The bandh call was given by Teesta Sangrakshan Mancha (TSM). All business establishments remained closed on Thursday with a public meeting also being held apprising the residents of the demands. The TSM has demanded a reassessment of the compensation to be handed over by the NHPC.



Incidentally, Teesta Bazar was badly flooded in the flash flood in the River Teesta triggered by a glacial lake outburst in North Sikkim on October 4, 2023. Many families were displaced, houses damaged and livelihoods ended owing to the Teesta flood. According to the National Emergency Response Centre of India (NDMI) in the October 2023 Teesta disaster, there were over 100 deaths and over 70 missing individuals. Around 4,500 were evacuated. Around 90,000 people were affected. Additionally, about 2,000 houses were damaged.

With the advent of monsoons, Teesta Bazar continues to suffer with surge in the water level and the roads inundated. The residents complain that not much has been done in the way of compensation or rehabilitation of the affected families despite more than 8 months having passed since the widespread devastation.

“There were many (read political parties) who came and made tall promises but failed to live up to their commitments. Finally we were compelled to constitute the TSM, consisting of residents and people who have been affected by

the calamity.

It is an apolitical outfit. The day was observed in memory of all those who had lost their lives in the flash flood of October 4, 2023. It is also in support of our demands for permanent protection, rehabilitation and relief,” stated Madan Chettri

of the TSM.

“Earlier the district administration had worked out the compensation with the NHPC. This time it is being done by the GTA and the compensation amount is not sufficient. Though we thank the GTA for initiating the process, we want a reassessment of the compensation amount,” stated Kishor Pradhan of the Mancha.

He further added that the GTA’s proposal to the NHPC of Rs 21 crore to build the protection wall to strengthen the embankment is not sufficient. “We don’t want stop gap measures. Let there be permanent protection,” added Pradhan.

Regarding future programmes, Pradhan stated: “It will depend on the reaction of the government and administration. We dont expect things to happen in a day or two. We know it will take time and we are willing to wait. However, we want a clear policy to be framed to mitigate this problem all along the Teesta permanently.”

The Mancha plans to invite experts, NGO, representatives of all political parties, public representatives, administration in the next meeting.