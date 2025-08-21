‘Teesta Barrage repair finished in 120 days, ahead of deadline’

Jalpaiguri: The Teesta Barrage at Gajoldoba, closed for extensive repairs since April, is set to reopen nearly two weeks ahead of schedule. Originally slated for completion in 140 days, the work is now in its final phase and the bridge is expected to reopen by the end of August—in a span of 120 to 125 days since repair work commenced.

Announcing the development on Wednesday at the Jalpaiguri Circuit House, District Magistrate Shama Parveen said: “The repair work on the Teesta Barrage is almost complete. This week, the finishing touches will be given. After necessary testing and a health check, the bridge will be reopened for traffic in the last week of August, ahead of Puja, for the public’s convenience.”

However, the administration has not yet confirmed whether sand-laden dumpers will be permitted to ply over the bridge once it reopens. Authorities indicated that excessive movement of such vehicles, along with the 2023 lake disaster in Sikkim, had contributed to the damage.

Following the Chief Minister’s on-site inspection last year, engineers from the Mechanical Division of the Teesta Barrage recommended repairs. The Barrage Division began work on April 27 after tenders were invited.

The reopening of the bridge is expected to restore normal connectivity between Siliguri and the Dooars. Divyendu Deb, president of the Dooars Tourism Development Welfare Association, welcomed the decision: “Tourists from Siliguri come to visit the barrage and then travel to the Dooars through this bridge. If it reopens in August, connectivity will return to normal again. We thank the administration for this.”

Local businesses at the Bhorer Alo tourism hub had reported a sharp decline in tourist footfall during the closure, with boating, cycling, battery-operated car rides, and food stalls affected.