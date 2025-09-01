Teesta Barrage bridge reopens ahead of schedule, restoring vital link between Siliguri and Dooars

Jalpaiguri: The Teesta Barrage bridge at Gajoldoba reopened to traffic on Sunday, nearly three weeks ahead of its scheduled 140-day repair deadline, restoring a key route between Siliguri and the Dooars.

Minister of State of Backward Class Welfare Department & Tribal department, Bulu Chik Baraik; MLA Khageswar Rai and engineers of the Teesta Barrage Division reopened the bridge by releasing balloons. Vehicles, including dumpers weighing up to 25 tons, are now permitted to ply across the structure.

The bridge had sustained damage during the 2023 Sikkim lake disaster, while years of heavy sand-laden dumper traffic had further weakened it. In May, during the Chief Minister’s visit to Uttar Kanya, Chief Secretary Manoj Panth, along with the District Magistrate and engineers, inspected the site and later ordered a detailed health check. Engineers subsequently recommended urgent repairs and work began on April 27, with Mahalaya (September 21) set as the deadline.

Owing to accelerated efforts, the bridge was reopened in August itself. District Magistrate Shama Parveen said: “The repair work was almost complete. After final touches, the bridge was opened for

public use.” Minister Baraik emphasised the bridge’s importance, stating: “This is the only direct route linking Siliguri to the Dooars via Gajoldoba. Its reopening has brought great relief to both residents and tourists.” Tour operators and traders also welcomed the move. Dibyendu Deb, President of the Dooars Tourism Development Welfare Association, said: “Tourists from Siliguri travel through this bridge to the Dooars. With its reopening before the festive season, connectivity will finally return to normal.” Businesses around the “Bhorer Alo” tourism hub had reported a sharp drop in visitors during the closure, affecting boating, cycling, battery-car rides and eateries. The early reopening has now revived optimism in the region.

Sunday’s event was attended by Additional District Magistrate Dhiman Barui and senior engineers of the Teesta Barrage Division.