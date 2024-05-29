Teen’s suicide spreads chaos in Devidanga

Siliguri: Chaos erupted over the suicide of a 17-year-old teenager in Devidanga area. Furious people pelted stones at police and vandalised police vehicles. The body was found hanging inside his room in Devidanga on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the deceased had a relationship with a girl living in the nearby area of Devi Danga. The girl’s father is a member of the Matigara Panchayat Samity. On Tuesday, a dispute between the deceased and the girl escalated during which he (the deceased) slapped the girl in Milan More area. Later, the girl’s father assaulted the deceased in public at Devidanga ground on Tuesday night. Unable to bear the humiliation, the boy committed suicide.

The situation took a violent turn as an angry mob started pelting stones at police, injuring some officers and damaging a police vehicle. A huge police force, Rapid Action Force, was deployed there who had to conduct a lathi charge to control the situation. Kanika Barman, sister of the deceased, said: “The girl’s father insulted my brother. Therefore, he committed suicide. They could have solved the matter through discussion. We want strict punishment for them.” Meanwhile, police detained the father of the girl.