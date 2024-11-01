Teen’s death at govt residential home sparks outrage in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: The sudden death of Binoy Roy Das, a ninth-grade student residing at ‘Subhayan,’ a government residential home in Balurghat, has caused widespread concern and suspicion in the community. Binoy, who grew up at this home located in Hosseinpur near the city, was

staying there since childhood due to the absence of close family members. The residents and staff of Subhayan were his own family.

On Wednesday evening, Binoy’s body was discovered hanging in the bathroom with a towel wrapped around his neck. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

According to sources, Binoy had reportedly been involved in disputes with other residents over the past few days. However, the home authorities have remained silent on these incidents, leading to speculation that they are trying to present the case as a suicide. Binoy’s classmates have voiced doubts about the circumstances surrounding his death, suggesting that ongoing conflicts with fellow residents might have led to this tragic outcome. The question of whether Binoy’s death was a result of bullying that spiraled out of control or an orchestrated act lingers in the minds of locals.

Meanwhile, the Balurghat Police have initiated an investigation. Officials are interviewing other residents of the home to determine the true cause of the incident. While preliminary findings lean towards suicide, community members want assurances that Binoy wasn’t subjected to any threats or harassment. The administration is determined to clarify whether this tragic incident is indeed a suicide or if there are darker forces to play.

Additional District Magistrate Haris Rashid, who visited the location, stated: “The district administration has inspected the site and the police are conducting a thorough investigation. The truth will emerge once the investigation is complete.” The tragic demise of the minor has cast a shadow of sorrow over the entire locality, with many questioning the silence and secrecy surrounding the home’s authorities.