Teen’s corpse recovered from jute field

Jalpaiguri: Police recovered the body of a teenage girl, a Class 8 student, from a jute field in the Shalbari Payejam Para area of Bidhan Nagar Gram Panchayat under Matiali Block in Jalpaiguri district. The incident has triggered widespread panic in the locality.

According to sources, the girl had gone missing on Thursday evening after leaving her home. On Friday morning, local residents spotted her body lying in a jute field and immediately raised an alarm. The news drew a large crowd from the surrounding area. Police from Meteli Police Station, including officer in-charge Mingma Lepcha, arrived at the scene and recovered the body. Later, Mal Sub-Divisional Police Officer Roshan Pradeep Deshmukh also visited the site. The body was sent to Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination the same day.

Police identified the deceased as Rehena Parveen, a student of Class 8. She was missing since Thursday evening. Residents suspect the girl was murdered and are speculating whether it is related to a romantic affair or something else. Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause and circumstances of her death. Meteli OC Mingma Lepcha stated: “We are conducting an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.”