Teenagers to elderly, Dev’s star power lights up Bengal Assembly polls

KOLKATA: Across Bengal’s dusty roads and bustling town squares, one figure is turning political rallies into something almost cinematic, Dev. From Mahishadal to Malda, from Barrackpore to Bankura, he is connecting with people across generations. Schoolgirls clutching roses, young boys chasing a fleeting glimpse, homemakers waiting patiently for hours and elderly grandmothers standing in quiet admiration, Dev’s appeal transcends age and geography.



In Mahishadal, teenage girls screamed with joy as he appeared, while in Memari, crowds stood for over three hours under the scorching sun, just to hear him speak.

After TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Dev seems to be drawing some of the largest gatherings for the party. The actor pauses to accept roses, signs autographs, lifts children into his arms, and ensures that every admirer leaves with a memory.

In Mahishadal, responding to the crowd’s simple wish, he removed his cap so they could see him better. From the podium, he thanked supporters for their patience, acknowledging the hours they spent waiting just for a moment with him. “I stay for 10-15 minutes but you wait for 2-3 hours just for a selfie, or to give me roses or to hear me,” he said. Unlike many political campaigns, Dev’s speeches rarely veer into harsh attacks. Instead, he speaks of trust, promises kept, and governance that touches lives, highlighting initiatives of the Mamata Banerjee government while urging people to vote with conviction, not division. Campaigning for TMC candidate Tilak Kumar Chakraborty in Mahishadal, Dev said: “Voting is your right and you should vote for the party you like. But then, will you vote for the party which constructs roads, gives you Lakshmir Bhandar or asks you if you are Hindu or Muslim.” With this, he subtly drew a contrast between development-driven politics and divisive narratives.

From Malda and North Bengal to Murshidabad’s Raghunathganj, Raninagar and Beldanga, and from Barrackpore, Naihati, Asansol, Durgapur and Memari to Bankura and Cooch Behar’s Natabari and Tufanganj, and further to Kamarhati and Bally, Dev is creating a strong buzz at TMC campaign rallies across Bengal. The ‘Raghu Dakat’ actor also held a mega roadshow in Kamarhati for TMC candidate Madan Mitra. Dev said that Mitra is more popular than him and will win by a big margin. Mitra, in turn, said: “The roads are chock-a-block because of Dev.” Dev also expressed confidence that Mamata Banerjee will take oath as Bengal’s Chief Minister for the fourth time.