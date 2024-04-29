Teenager held for ‘killing his friend’

Siliguri: A 17-year-old teenager was allegedly killed by his teenage friend in Siliguri. Police from Ambari Out Post have already arrested the accused teenager. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Das, a resident of Hatiadanga area.

According to police sources, on Sunday, Rahul went out with his friends in the afternoon. Later that evening, Rahul’s body was recovered behind a temple near Hatiadanga area, soaked in blood. The family members lodged a murder complaint at Ambari Out Post. Based on the complaint, police arrested another 17-year-old teenager. Police sources said that on that day, Rahul and the accused were playing mobile games. Later, they had a skirmish. Rahul was allegedly beaten up by the accused and he died on the spot.

The accused was produced at the Juvenile court on Monday. The police have started an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, family members of the deceased vandalised the accused’s house. “He consumes drugs. Earlier too, he had physically assaulted several people,” said the grandmother of

the accused.