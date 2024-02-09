Teenager gangraped in Uluberia

Kolkata: A teenager was allegedly gangraped while returning home after meeting her brother-in-law in Uluberia of Howrah on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the girl aged about 17 years went to the Uluberia Railway Station to meet her brother-in-law. After meeting him, the teenager was returning home, walking along the Railway track. It is alleged that after crossing about 50 metres, a group of miscreants allegedly intercepted her and dragged the girl beside the Railway track where she was allegedly gangraped. After the torture, the girl was left beside the Railway track in an unconscious state.

After she regained consciousness, she somehow managed to reach home and informed her family members. Immediately the girl was rushed to Uluberia Sub-Divisional Hospital and also police were informed. At night cops went to the spot and during the probe, one person was arrested. A case has been registered and a massive manhunt is on to nab the other accused persons.