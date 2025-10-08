Teenager ‘gangraped’ in Murshidabad, two arrested

Kolkata: A teenager was allegedly gangraped while her boyfriend was beaten up at Salar in Murshidabad on Monday night while the couple was returning home.

Police have arrested two persons so far while three other accused persons are still absconding.

According to sources, the teenage girl and her boyfriend had gone out on Monday evening riding a scooter to have food after pandal hopping. While the couple was returning home from a restaurant, five persons blocked their way at the Kuluri culvert area. When the youth questioned why they were being stopped, the accused responded by demanding to know where they had been and why. It is also alleged that the accused verbally humiliated the couple. When the youth protested, an altercation broke out and suddenly, the five accused started assaulting the youth. To save himself, the youth ran away from the spot. As soon as the youth left, the accused persons dragged the girl to a bush and raped her.

After a while when the accused persons fled, the girl somehow returned home and narrated the incident. The family members informed the police and subsequently lodged a complaint at the Salar Police Station. On Tuesday morning, the girl was taken to the Child Protection Commission office and later her medical examination was conducted. Meanwhile, police have arrested two persons and are searching for the other three.