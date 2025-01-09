Teenager from B’desh held along Balupara Border Outpost

BALURGHAT: A teenager was apprehended near the Balupara Border Outpost (BOP) while attempting to enter India illegally from Bangladesh on Tuesday night. The Border Security Force (BSF) detained the minor and handed him over to Hili police for interrogation.

On Wednesday, the teenager was formally arrested and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board. Later, he was sent to a juvenile home.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked political controversy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising the state government and blaming it for security lapses.

The situation first came to light when a vigilant BSF jawan stationed at the Balupara BOP noticed a young boy attempting to cross the border illegally. The jawan intercepted the boy and informed BSF officials, who arrived promptly at the scene.

Upon interrogation, the teenager identified himself as a 17-year-old resident of Thumunia village, Thakurgaon district, Bangladesh. Following legal procedures, the BSF’s 151 Battalion handed him over to the Hili police on Tuesday night. The police have since launched an investigation into the matter. Hili police are thoroughly probing the incident. Speaking on the matter, Hili Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Shirshendu Das, stated: “The BSF handed over a teenager to us. We have taken appropriate legal steps.”