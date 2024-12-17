Teenager electrocuted while fishing with illegal inverter

Jalpaiguri: A 17-year-old teenager lost his life after being electrocuted while fishing with an inverter in the Jiti River near the Hila Tea Garden on Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Munda, a resident of Lower Hila Line No. 2.

Local sources reported that Rahul and three friends went fishing in the Bhutan border area using a high-powered inverter. After setting up the inverter in the river, Rahul was fishing from the riverbank with a rod when he accidentally fell into the water and came into contact with a wire submerged in the river. He died instantly. Upon receiving information about the incident, police recovered Rahul’s body late on Monday and took it to Sulkapara Rural Hospital. The body was sent to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital on Tuesday for an autopsy. Residents of the area expressed concern over the growing use of illegal fishing methods. Mustakim Mia, a resident of Hila Tea Garden, stated: “Fishing with inverters in rivers must be stopped. It not only destroys fish populations but also endangers human lives. Today, a young boy lost his life. If this practice continues, more fatalities may occur.”

Environmental activist Shyamaprasad Pandey also voiced his concerns, highlighting the ecological damage caused by such practices. He said: “The use of inverter shocks and poison in rivers has become increasingly common. This is severely impacting fish reproduction and harming aquatic ecosystems. The authorities must enforce stricter regulations.”

Responding to the incident, District Magistrate Shama Parveen assured that measures are being taken. She said: “The Fisheries department has been instructed to implement necessary precautions to curb illegal fishing practices.”