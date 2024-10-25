Teenager electrocuted while clearing branches

Kolkata: A 17-year-old boy, Shubhojit Das, resident of South 24-Paragana’s Patharpratima was electrocuted on Friday afternoon while attempting to clear fallen branches from his roof following the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Dana’. Neighbours gathered at his home in mourning after the tragic incident.

Cyclone ‘Dana’ made landfall in Odisha late Thursday night, bringing heavy rain to Bengal throughout Friday. While the storm did not cause significant damage in the state, it resulted in numerous fallen trees across various areas.

Many residents were evacuated to relief camps or safer

locations, while some chose

to stay home.

Local reports indicate that an electric line runs dangerously close to the edge of Shubhojit’s roof. When several branches fell onto the roof, he climbed up to remove them. Unfortunately, he accidentally came into contact with the live wire and was

electrocuted instantly.

Locals quickly rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors. The incident has left the community in shock

and mourning.