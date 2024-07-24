Teenager electrocuted in Bongaon

Kolkata: A teenage boy got electrocuted while climbing over an electric fence in Bongaon of North 24-Parganas on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, Arjun Roy, a resident of the Pallisree area of Bongaon owns a garden having several fruit trees. To prevent the fruits from getting stolen, Roy had allegedly set up a fence around the garden with galvanised iron wire with an electric connection passing through it. On Tuesday evening, a few children from the locality were playing cricket near the garden when suddenly the ball went inside the garden. To fetch the ball, the teenager was trying to climb the fence to get inside the garden.

As soon as he touched the wire, the boy got electrocuted and fell on the ground unconscious and froth coming out from his mouth. Immediately, the minor was reportedly detached by the local residents using bamboo and then rushed to Bongaon Hospital from where he was shifted to city hospital at night. Meanwhile, a section of local residents reportedly vandalised the house of Roy. Police have registered a case and started a probe.