Teenager drowns in Bagdogra

Siliguri: A teenager drowned while taking a bath in Tipu river at Bagdogra under Naxalbari block. The body was recovered from the river on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhikrish Dungdung (17 years). According to locals, on Monday afternoon, three friends went to take bath in the Tipu river adjacent to Sannyasi Tea garden.

At that time, Abhikrish suddenly started sinking. His friends tried to save him but could not hold him up and he drowned. Later police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived and started searching. The search went on till night but he could not be found.

On Tuesday morning, the search resumed. His body was finally recovered at around 10:30am. It is learned that the teenager was visiting his relative’s house in Gadadharpally. The incident cast a shadow of grief over the entire area.