Teenager ‘commits suicide’ in Murshidabad

Kolkata: A teenage boy committed suicide by hanging on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at the Beldanga in Murshidabad.

According to sources, the boy aged about 15 years was addicted to the ‘free fire’ mobile game. On Friday, he had joined his friends for lunch during a picnic. He returned home in the evening and since then, he had been playing the mobile game. He even went to sleep late at night.

On Saturday morning, his family found the boy hanging from the ceiling fan. Immediately, the police were informed.

Cops brought down the boy and rushed him to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. The parents have reportedly claimed that there was nothing unusual when the boy returned home.

Sources said that the police would question the boys’ friends with whom he had gone on the picnic. No foul play is suspected so far.