Teenager ‘assaulted to death inside ashram’

Kolkata: A teenager aged about 15 years was allegedly assaulted to death inside an ‘ashram’ at Baruipur in South 24-Parganas.



According to sources, the boy, a resident of Jibantala in South 24-Parganas had come to his maternal uncle’s house at North Dum Dama area of Baruipur.

On Tuesday night, the boy was reportedly called by a few employees of an ashram adjacent to his maternal uncle’s house and he reportedly did not return home that night.

On Wednesday morning, the boy’s uncle came to know that his nephew was beaten up and that the police had recovered his body.

When the family members of the boy rushed to Baruipur Police Station, they found the information to

be true. It is alleged that several unlawful activities have been going on inside the ashram. The boy’s family members suspect that he might have seen some activities which the ashram authority tried to hide. When the media persons on Wednesday went to the ashram, the in-charge reportedly refused to make any comments.

However, they claimed that the boy was involved in stealing objects from the ashram. Police have started a probe.