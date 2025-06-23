Teenage girl killed in Kaliganj blast; Mamata assures stringent action

Kolkata: A teenage girl died after she was injured after a bomb explosion at Kaliganj in Nadia on Monday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences and assured that stringent action will be taken against the offenders.

In a post on her X handle, she wrote: “I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief. Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the earliest.” According to sources, on Monday after the counting of votes of Kaliganj Assembly by-election, a bomb was allegedly hurled at a house in the Barochandgar area under the jurisdiction of Krishnanagar Police District. Due to the explosion, the teenage girl aged about 13 years sustained critical injuries. She later succumbed to her injuries. Upon learning about the unfortunate incident, the Chief Minister intervened and assured that the police would take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits.

Later, West Bengal Police in a statement on social media, assured stringent action. In the X handle of the state police it was mentioned: “Today, a 13-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries sustained from an explosion in Kaliganj PS area of Krishnanagar police district. We shall spare no stones unturned to nab the culprits who were behind the incident. Raids are on in full swing to arrest those responsible for this extremely unfortunate death. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family members of the deceased.”

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also condemned the incident and said: “Chief Minister has already condemned the incident. Those who have committed the crime will not be spared under any circumstances. We also condemned the horrible incident.

The Superintendent of the Police has gone to the spot and action will be taken. The Chief Minister has already assured that stern action will be taken against each accused irrespective of their party colours, if they at all belong to any political parties. She also said that she will stand by the family of the victim. It should also be investigated if anybody with any hidden agenda orchestrated the incident to defame the ruling party.”

This apart, it has been learnt that the Election Commission has sought a report in connection with the incident.