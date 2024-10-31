Teenage girl found hanging from tree

BALURGHAT: A teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in Azmatpur area of Tapan, South Dinajpur on Wednesday morning. Her family claims that she was murdered and then hanged to stage a suicide.

According to local sources, the girl had attended a wedding in the village on Tuesday night. Her family stated that she had been helping with the wedding preparations since morning. However, after midnight, she reportedly went missing. The family members searched everywhere for her, even considering filing a missing person report at the police station the next morning. Tragically, before they could do so, her body was discovered hanging from a tree.

Police also recovered a mobile phone near the tree where her body was found. The family insists that she was not someone who would take her own life, alleging that she was murdered and hanged afterward. Superintendent of South Dinajpur, Chinmay Mittal, stated: “The police have started an investigation into the incident. Once we receive the post-mortem report, we will be able to uncover the truth.”