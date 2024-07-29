Teenage boy killed in road accident

Kolkata: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident on Sunday afternoon on Garden Reach flyover.

According to sources, the boy aged about 16 years, a resident of the Metiabruz area was riding a motorcycle along the Garden Reach flyover on Sunday around 1:50 pm.

When he reached the middle point of the flyover, the boy somehow lost control of the motorcycle and the two wheeler rammed with the median divider.

As a result, the minor fell on the road and the motorcycle also slid to a few meters.

Seeing the accident, some drivers of other cars informed the police.

Cops rushed the boy to SSKM Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police have come to know that the motorcycle belongs to the elder brother of the boy.

He reportedly told the cops that he was unaware of his brother took away the two wheeler. Controversy cropped up about how come a boy was riding the two-wheeler without being intercepted by the traffic cops before availing the Garden Reach flyover.

A case has been registered at the West Port police station.