Teenage boy drowns in Rabindra Sarobar Lake

Kolkata: A teenage boy died after he drowned while swimming in the Rabindra Sarobar Lake in South Kolkata, while two others were rescued on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the three friends aged around 16 years from Ballygunge Place area of South Kolkata had been to the Rabindra Sarobar Lake on Sunday morning.

At the entrance gate, the boys claimed that they knew how to swim. After a while, all three went into the water.

Suddenly, they started drowning as their legs got entangled in moss.

Several other persons who were bathing and swimming in the lake noticed the boys and sprang into action. Though two teenagers were rescued alive, rescuers could not trace the third one.

After a while, they spotted the boy, rushed him out of the lake and rushed him to MR Bangur Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe.

After the incident, several people who go to the lake for swimming expressed their annoyance over the cleaning of the water body.