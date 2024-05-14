Teen, youth killed in separate road accidents

Raiganj: A 16-year-old girl named Simran Tamanna, a student of Class Xand two others were injured when a Toto (e-rickshaw) in which they were travelling had a head on collision with a speeding private bus on Raiganj-Balurghat State Highway near Bangalbari More under Hemtabad Police Station on Sunday night. The girl reportedly was returning home at Tilgaon after attending private tuition classes at Hemtabad. Another girl along with the Toto driver also sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in Raiganj Medical College & Hospital.



Sujas Lama, IC Hemtabad Police Station said, “The reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained. We have started an investigation.” In a another incident, a 25-year-old youth named Hriday Roy lost his life in a collision between his motorcycle and a lorry at Goalpara in Raiganj on Monday morning. The deceased was working in a private financial company and was a resident of South Kasba in Raiganj, the police said.