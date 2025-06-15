Teen thrown off a rooftop by cop in UP: In BJP-ruled states, the uniform has become ‘license to brutalise’, says TMC

Kolkata: After a 16-year-old girl was thrown off a rooftop by a police officer in Uttar Pradesh, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government, saying that in BJP-ruled states the uniform has become a “license to brutalise”. The ruling party in Bengal also condemned Union minister Giriraj Singh’s controversial statement that he made in Bihar on Friday.

At a rally in Bihar, Singh allegedly insulted Bengal by asking: “Do you want to turn Bihar into Bengal?” Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “@BJP4India seems to think it’s fashionable to insult Bengal. Their frustration with Bengal’s progress has turned into pure spite. At a rally in Bihar, Union Minister @girirajsinghbjp demeaned Bengal by asking, “Do you want to turn Bihar into Bengal?” TMC added: “Let us remind you: Bengal is the land of global icons your party has repeatedly disrespected. Bengal is home to hardworking people whose rightful funds your government has blocked. And Bengal is a place where your politics of hate has been, and will continue to be, rejected. Bengal will not tolerate your contempt.”

In connection with the UP incident, Trinamool also raised questions on the role of National Commission for Women (NCW). Taking to X, Trinamool Congress on Saturday said: “In @BJP4India-ruled states, the uniform has become a LICENSE TO BRUTALISE. In Lucknow, a 16-year-old girl was thrown off a rooftop by a cop after harassment. She’s now battling spinal injuries. CM @myogiadityanath, is this your “law and order”? Or is @Uppolice just another arm of oppression under your rule? @NCWIndia, your SILENCE is CRIMINAL. When will you speak up for real victims, or does your outrage only work on BJP’s command?”