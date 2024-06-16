Teen saved from drowning car at Nimtala Ghat

Kolkata: A teenager boy was saved miraculously by local people of Nimtala Ghat area after a car he was inside fell in the river Hooghly on



Sunday morning.

A family from South Kolkata went to the Nimtala Ghat to offer Puja. After bathing, when the family members were about to sit in the car, a teenager boy who was already sitting inside the vehicle, suddenly changed the gear shift to neutral position. As the car was parked on a slope on the bank of the river, the car started moving and fell into the water. Due to the slope, the car gained momentum and its front wheel got stuck in the mud. Local people broke the windows to rescue the teenager.

Meanwhile, police were informed. Cops along with Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel arrived at the spot. Despite repeated efforts they were unable to drag the car as the front wheels

were stuck. Later, a crane was brought. The rear wheels were tied using ropes and then the crane fished out the car. Controversy cropped up over how a car was parked on the slope and local police failed to notice it.