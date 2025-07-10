Teen returns home after 42 days of ‘torture and captivity’

Raiganj: A 14-year-old boy from Chagharia in Islampur, North Dinajpur district, who had gone missing 42 days ago, returned home on Wednesday evening under shocking circumstances. The minor was reportedly tortured and held captive in a garment factory at Maheshtala in Kolkata.

Earlier, he was brutally beaten and given electric shock after being hung upside down, following an allegation of mobile theft. The video clip of the torture had gone viral on social media, sparking widespread protests following which the boy had gone missing.

His sudden return has brought both relief to his family and community. The boy was immediately admitted to the Trauma Care Unit of Islampur Sub-divisional Hospital for medical examination by the Islampur Police, who are coordinating with Rabindranagar Police Station in Kolkata for further investigation.

The case gained momentum after a disturbing video surfaced online showing the boy being tortured inside the factory. Following the viral video, the family filed complaints at both Islampur and Rabindranagar Police Stations.

The boy had gone missing since May 29, the day of the assault. Police found the factory locked, and its owner Shahenshah Ali absconding. However, investigators later arrested key accused Ali and his two associates from Mumbai. Earlier, the boy’s family and locals staged several protests and gheraoed Islampur Police Station, demanding swift action and his safe return. Their hopes were finally answered on Wednesday.

According to the boy’s uncle, Lal Mahammad, the child after escaping from the garment factory, was spotted eating at a fast-food stall in Akra. A man identified as Manu took him to his house under the pretense of helping him but kept him confined and forced him into

domestic work.

The boy managed to escape on Tuesday, took a local train to Sealdah, then another train to Kishanganj, and finally walked nearly 35 km back to Islampur. A local Toto driver took him to home, Mahammad said.

Dhendup Sherpa, Additional Superintendent of Police, Islampur Police District, said: “We are in touch with Rabindranagar police. They are conducting a parallel investigation and will soon come to Islampur to talk to the boy for further inquiry.”