Teen missing after drowning incident

COOCH BEHAR: Tragedy struck Cooch Behar town on Tuesday afternoon when a 16-year-old class 10 student, Debashish Das, drowned while bathing in the Torsa River near Fasir ghat.



According to reports, Debashish Das, a resident of the Amartala area in Cooch Behar, was bathing in the river with three friends when he was swept away by strong currents. His friends alerted local residents, who then contacted his family and the police.

Upon receiving the distress call, Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station officers, along with a Civil Defense team, arrived at the scene and commenced a search operation. Despite their efforts, Debashish has not yet been found.