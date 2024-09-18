Teen girl stabbed to death on moving bus in east Burdwan, manhunt on

Kolkata: A student of class 8 was hacked to death in front of several passengers inside a running bus by a youth at Ketugram, in east Burdwan, on Tuesday afternoon.



According to sources, the minor girl was returning home in Katwa from her relative’s place on Tuesday afternoon in a bus. Her maternal aunt was also travelling with her.

While the bus was passing through the Kumorpur area suddenly a youth boarded the running bus and started stabbing the girl who was sitting on the first set of seats. Within a few seconds, the youth jumped out from the running bus after stabbing her multiple times.

The girl reportedly died at the spot. Due to the sudden attack, the passengers of the bus were stunned and failed to react after witnessing

such a horrifying act.

Immediately the bus was stopped and police were informed. Cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Police have registered a case and started a probe.

Police have learned of a young man who resides in the same area as the girl in question. It is alleged that this individual repeatedly disturbed her with the intention of initiating a relationship. In response, authorities have launched an extensive manhunt to locate and apprehend the accused, who remains at large.