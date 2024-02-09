Techno International Batanagar hosts School Innovation Contest

kolkata: Techno International Batanagar hosted the School Innovation Contest wherein students from esteemed schools from throughout the country participated on February 6, 2024 in the college premises.



13 nodal centres have been selected for this online contest throughout the country. Techno International Batanagar in Bengal was the esteemed institution which took pride to conduct the explicit innovative programme in the eastern region of the country.Senior faculty Dr Debabrata Roy (vice-president of institute Innovation Cell) was the eminent person in-charge to conduct the explicit programme. It was stated by the former faculty that the innovative programme for the upliftment of the students is catered to in the institution throughout the year.

The institute believes in conducting all the programmes, academic and non-academic in accordance to AICTE norms. According to director of the institution, Dr Ratikanta Sahoo, the innovative initiative of the institution are conducted taking into consideration all the norms of the governing body i.e. AICTE.

Taking into account of the importance of the programme, highest infrastructural support was provided by the institution-said Principal Dr Ashok Kumar Naskar.

Numeral students of centrally funded institutions as well as state funded institutions throughout the country participated online in the particular program. Through various stages 62 groups of the participants were screened and selected which accounted to a sum of 300 students.

The Chairman of AICTE Professor T. G Sitharaminnaugarated the programme in the online mode.