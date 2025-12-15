Techno inter-school Taekwondo Championship 2025 held in Siliguri

Siliguri: Techno Inter-School Taekwondo Championship 2025 was inaugurated at the Techno India Group Public School, Siliguri, marking the start of a vibrant two-day sporting event dedicated to strength, discipline and the true spirit of martial arts.

The championship had brought together more than 20 reputed schools from across the region, with enthusiastic participation from both boys and girls competing in various age and weight categories. The event aims to encourage physical fitness, mental resilience, sportsmanship and the core values of Taekwondo among young students.

The opening ceremony featured a colourful march past by participating teams, followed by an oath-taking ceremony led by team captains. Addressing the gathering, school authorities highlighted the role of martial arts in developing self-confidence, discipline and character among students. All bouts were conducted under the supervision of certified Taekwondo referees and trained instructors to ensure safety, fairness and adherence to competition standards.

Spread over two days, the championship featured both Poomsae (forms) and sparring events. The tournament concluded with the distribution of medals, trophies and certificates to outstanding performers.

Techno India Group Public School, Siliguri, expressed gratitude to the participating schools, coaches, parents and supporters for their cooperation and contribution to the success of the championship.