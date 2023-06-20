Techno India student wins India’s Talent Fight Season 2

Siliguri: Yash Bardhan, a student of class X-H of Techno India Group Public School, Siliguri won the title of India’s Talent Fight Season 2 in modelling category. This is India’s Biggest TV Reality Show. This show was held In Roorkee, Uttarakhand. It took him almost 2 years and 5 complete rounds to acquire the position of the winner and the title ‘Mr. ITF Season 2’.



It would be telecasted on MTV, Sony, Sab, 9xm and MX player (OTT). The telecasting dates would be announced within 2-3 months.

“We are really glad of his achievement. He is a talented student and very impressive in modelling. We congratulate him for the success,” said N Nandi, Principal of Techno India Group Public School Siliguri.