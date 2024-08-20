Techno India School celebrates Raksha Bandhan with BSF

BALURGHAT: On Monday, students from Balurghat Techno India School visited the BSF camp in Mathurapur, Hili on the India-Bangladesh border to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with the jawans.

The event, organised by the school, saw 50 female students and teachers tying Rakhi on the wrists of the BSF personnel. The students handcrafted the rakhis themselves, expressing their gratitude and prayers for the long life and safety of the jawans.

The students offered sweets to the personnel, creating a warm and festive atmosphere. Sangita Sen Sarkar, a teacher from the school, shared: “We recognise the crucial role of the BSF in securing our borders, allowing us to sleep peacefully at night.

With this Rakhi celebration, we want to show our appreciation for their service.”