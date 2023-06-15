Techno India Grp Public School student ranks 17th in NEET
KOLKATA: Bhaskar Kumar, a student of Siliguri Techno India Group Public School, ranked 17th in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 at all-India level. The school is very proud of his performance, said the school authorities. Nandita Nandi, principal of Techno India Group Public School Siliguri, congratulated him. “Bhaskar was a very serious student. He was a student of pure science stream in class XI and XII. In class XII, he was the topper of the school and secured 96.4 per cent,” the school authorities added.
