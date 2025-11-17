Techno India Group World School Siliguri hosts MUN conference

Siliguri: Techno India Group World School Siliguri hosted a Model United Nations (MUN) conference on November 15 and 16 in collaboration with Youth for Unity and Globalism (YUG). The event brought together over 180 delegates from across eastern India, providing a dynamic platform for students to showcase their intellect and passion for global issues. The conference began with the lighting of the lamp ceremony, followed by inspiring addresses from Principal Nivedita Chakraborty and Deputy General Manager Nirmalya Acharjee. Captivating cultural performances, including dance acts and soulful renditions by the school choir, set the tone for the event.

The energetic stand-up comedy by Vidit Sharma and an electrifying DJ session further lifted the spirits of the delegates. 10 committees, including UNSC, NSG, UNHRC, UNCSW, Lok Sabha, Crisis Committee, FIFA and International Press Corps, tackled pressing global issues, showcasing the delegates’ research, critical thinking and communication skills.

The event fostered global awareness, leadership and teamwork, demonstrating the commitment of young minds to shaping a brighter future. The closing ceremony recognised outstanding delegates and dignitaries praised the event’s success. Principal Nivedita Chakraborty felicitated the members of YUG, the student organisers, for their outstanding efforts. Nandita Nandi, Principal of Techno India Group Public School Siliguri, and Nirmalya Acharjee, Deputy General Manager Techno India Group World School Siliguri, were also honoured. The two-day conference was a testament to the students’ ability to address global challenges, making it a memorable and enriching experience.

The event’s success has set the stage for future conferences, empowering young leaders to drive positive change and inspire them to become ambassadors of peace and progress. As the delegates dispersed, they carried with them unforgettable memories, lessons of global citizenship, and a resolve to make a difference in the world.