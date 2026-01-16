Techno India Group Public School triumphs at SIT Challengers Cup

Siliguri: The Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT) campus turned into a hub of sporting excitement as the one-day inter-school under-19 knockout volleyball tournament, titled the ‘SIT Challengers Cup 2026,’ was successfully held on January 15. The event witnessed high-energy matches, enthusiastic participation, and roaring support from spectators throughout the day.

The tournament began with Buraganj High School edging past Phansidewa High School in a hard-fought 2–1 set victory.

In the second match, Ambari High School displayed dominant form to defeat Amarjyoti International School 2–0. Siliguri Techno India Group Public School continued the winning momentum with a convincing 2–0 win over Dr. Ambedkar Academy. Royal Academy also booked their semifinal spot after defeating Shalbari High School

by 2–0 sets. The semifinals featured intense clashes, with Techno India Group Public School facing Ambari High School, while Royal Academy locked horns with Buraganj High School. After competitive encounters, Techno India Group Public School and Buraganj High School advanced to the final.

The championship match delivered a thrilling spectacle as both finalists showcased skill, coordination, and determination. In a nail-biting final set, Siliguri Techno India Group Public School emerged victorious with a 15–10 scoreline, lifting the coveted SIT Challengers Cup 2026 title. The audience applauded both teams for their commendable performances.

Organisers stated that the tournament aimed to promote sportsmanship, physical fitness, discipline, and teamwork among students. SIT authorities reaffirmed their commitment to hosting more such sporting initiatives in the future, strengthening the bond between academics and athletics.