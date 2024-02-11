Techno India Group Public School celebrates annual event

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri Techno India Group Public School celebrated its annual function on Saturday in the esteemed presence of Satyam Roy Chowdhury, the founder and Managing Director (MD) of Techno India Group. The school, which has been operational for 11 years since 2013, commemorated its journey at the annual cultural programme.

Reflecting on the school’s remarkable journey, Roy Chowdhury expressed: “Our students are now scattered all over the world. Wherever I go, I come across our students. It’s a grounding experience and it’s heartening to reflect on. Everyone associated with the organisation, both directly and indirectly, have played a crucial role in this success.” Acknowledging the significance of parents, he added: “Today, every parent is a special guest. Many thanks to all of them, as well as the dedicated faculty members and our dear students. I reminisce about my own school days and teenage years. Since the school’s inception in 2013, we have remained true to the faith and trust of parents who entrusted their children to us. Striving for excellence, we have seen our students excel globally, inspiring me to improve continually.”

Tamojit Chakraborty, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Jalpaiguri Sadar and the chief guest of the event, praised Techno India School for its historical contributions to the education system in Bengal and its emphasis on sports. The annual cultural programme featured a vibrant array of events, including Saraswati Vandana, dance, songs and recitations. Satyam Roy Chowdhury delivered the welcome address and the event was graced by notable figures such as Director of Aajkaal Mou Roy Chowdhury, School Principal Nandini Dasgupta, Techno India Group vice-president Bhaskar Roy, Chief Guest Jalpaiguri Sadar SDO Tamajit Chakraborty, Ramakrishna Mission Jalpaiguri Jitu Mohanandaji Maharaj, Additional District Sessions Court Judge Debapriyo Basu, and other distinguished guests.