Techno India Group organises ‘Uttarbanga Medha Ratna Utsav’

SILIGURI: The Techno India Group organised ‘Uttarbanga Medha Ratna Utsav’ in Siliguri on Wednesday. The program was held at Dinabandhu Mancha where about 200 toppers in the Secondary Examinations from different schools of North Bengal

were felicitated.

Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, Dr. Debashish Chakraborty, Bhaskar Roy, Vice President of Techno India Group, Nandini Dasgupta, Director Academics North Bengal, Pradipta Chakraborty, Director Academics South Bengal, Nandita Nandi, Meera Bhattacharya, and others were present at the program. Gautam Deb said: “I attend the program every year. This is an excellent initiative taken by Techno India group. I wish all the best wishes to the group and its students for their bright future.” Every year, the Techno India Group organises the Medha Ratna award where they felicitate toppers in the Madhyamik Examination. This year marked the 9th edition of the program. Along with students of Techno India Group, they also felicitated toppers from other government schools of all districts of North Bengal. They also honored students from a school inside a tea garden which is being run with the help of Techno India group in Siliguri.

Apart from the students, Munna Sarkar, a differently-abled cricket player; Shreya Basak, a student of Sister Nivedita University (SNU), a taekwondo and kickboxing champion; Saroj Chakraborty, Convenor North Bengal Vision, and other eminent personalities were also felicitated.