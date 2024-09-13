Techno India Group & Manchester City launch Manchester City Football School

KOLKATA: Techno India Group has partnered with City Football Group to launch the first-ever Manchester City Football School in West Bengal, marking a new era in Indian football development. The school, which began its pre-registration in September, aims to nurture young talent from across the country by offering players a unique blend of world-class football coaching and a strong sports foundation.



The football school will cater to athletes aged 3 to 17, providing them with top-tier training led by full-time Manchester City coaches who have been handpicked by City Football Group. These coaches will implement Manchester City’s renowned training methodology, tailored to each player’s skill level and designed to elevate young athletes to international standards.

Alongside the football training, the school will provide a select group of exceptional students with a unique opportunity to train at Manchester City’s UK facilities. They will be invited to immerse themselves in the club’s renowned training environment and gain exposure to top-tier international football facilities.

Moreover, all enrolled students will receive a detailed performance report and personalised improvement plan during the program, crafted directly by Manchester City Football School in the UK.

These reports will be sent to Kolkata to be distributed to the students, offering valuable insight and tailored recommendations to accelerate their skill development and enhance their understanding of the game at a professional level.

Debdut Roychowdhury, director of Techno India Group, said: “It is with immense pride, excitement and joy that we announce our partnership with the Manchester City Football School. By combining their world-class expertise in football training with Kolkata’s proud football heritage, this collaboration reflects our vision and deep commitment to nurturing the champions of tomorrow.”

“We are delighted to be opening our first Manchester City Football School in Kolkata with Techno India Group, who are a leading education provider to children and young adults throughout West Bengal. We are looking forward to creating a first-class educational experience, through the presence of fully trained, full time Manchester City coaches, based on the same approach and methodology that we use in our programs in Manchester, tailored to the level of each player,” said Jorgina Busquets, Managing Director - Football Education, Recreation and Partner Clubs for City

Football Group.