Techno India Group holds art camp ‘Rong 2025’

Kolkata: Techno India Group organised an art camp titled ‘Rong 2025 (Mou Bone Aaj)’ at Lake Club on Tuesday. The day-long art camp was inaugurated by Jogen Chowdhury. The event was made possible because of the efforts of Satyam Roy Chowdhury.

The phrase written on the backdrop ‘Mou Bone Aaj’ touched upon everyone’s heart as they remembered Mou Roy Chowdhury who passed away recently.

The renowned artists who depicted their imaginative creation on the canvas were Jogen Chowdhury, Samir Aich, Tapas Konar, Amitava Dhar, Sanatan Dinda, Tamali Dasgupta, Rakhi Roy, Shilajit Ghosh, Sudip Banerjee.

Jogen Chowdhury on his canvas drew an image of a woman and every stroke on her face carried the signature of Chowdhury, if looked from a distance.

Samir Aich enthralled the spectators with his painting as well. Rakhi Roy’s painting of a Venus woman’s hair attempting to touch the sky captivated all. On the threshold of Spring, ‘Rong 2025’ opened new dreams and enkindled a new light of possibilities.