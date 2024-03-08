Techno Global Hospital Barrackpore celebrates International Women’s Day

Kolkata: On Thursday, Techno Global Hospital in Barrackpore celebrated International Women’s Day by honouring its female staff, extending recognition not only to doctors and nurses but also to security guards, cleaners and women across all departments.



The felicitation ceremony, attended by Techno Group CEO Dr Sanku Bose, highlighted the diverse contributions of women within the hospital.

Tithi Biswas, director of Techno Global Hospital, Barrackpore, joined other dignitaries to celebrate the occasion. The ambulance drivers were also felicitated, thus acknowledging the crucial role they play in timely patient transportation.

“The contributions of the ambulance drivers deserve recognition. Similar to practices abroad, Indian ambulance drivers should possess basic treatment knowledge,” said Dr Bose. Biswas shared that on Women’s Day, 22 doctors and 12 ambulance drivers from Techno Global Hospital Barrackpore were honoured for their contributions.

Dr Bose also mentioned that 70 per cent of the Techno Group’s workforce comprises women. He further said, “Sister Nivedita University also boasts a 68 percent women workforce, and at Techno Global Hospital Barrackpore, women play pivotal roles.”