‘Technical snag’ causes chaos for metro passengers

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro commuters faced significant inconvenience on Tuesday evening due to a technical glitch that caused a Dakshineswar-bound train to fail to berth properly at Rabindra Sarovar Metro Station.



According to Kolkata Metro officials, the train encountered a technical snag while entering Rabindra Sarovar Station around 5:55 pm. Despite multiple attempts to rectify the issue, the train remained inoperable. Consequently, metro authorities evacuated passengers from the stranded train at 6:12 pm.

As a result, metro services were suspended on the Up-Line (trains traveling from Dakshineswar towards Kavi Subhas) for some time. Commuters, many of whom were returning home from work, expressed their frustration over the unexpected disruption.

Metro engineers were immediately dispatched to Rabindra Sarovar Station to assess the situation and carry out necessary repairs. The vacated rake was towed to the Noapara Metro Carshed at 6:16 pm. Services on the Down-Line (trains traveling from Kavi Subhas towards Dakshineswar) continued to operate normally. However, services on the Up-Line resumed around 6:30 pm, and it took some time for the overall metro services to return to normalcy.