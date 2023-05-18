Tech-management fest ‘Avenir 2023’ inaugurated

Techno-Management Fest “Avenir’23 - Beyond Infinity” which is organised by Phoenix, the official tech club of Netaji Subhash Engineering College (a unit of Techno India Group) was inagurated on Wednesday. It will continue till May 19.

It is being held at NSEC College Campus in association with the IEEE PES Chapter, Kolkata Section and NSEC Institution Innovation Council.

Satyam Roychowdhury, Founder and Managing Director of Techno India Group attended the event and extended his wishes to the enthusiastic effort of the students.

He encouraged students for organising such innovative technical events. He thanked the participating students of other institutions.

He thanked all the guests who came to grace the occasion.

HrishikeshMandal, Director, NSEC welcomed all the dignitaries and participants through his welcome address. He thanked phoenix organising team for their brilliant effort towards organising such a graceful event.