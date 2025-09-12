Tech glitch: Metro services disrupted for about 30 mins

Kolkata: Metro services were disrupted for about half-an-hour on Thursday due a problem in reversing a Metro rake.

Around 12:20 pm, Metro authorities announced that due to a technical glitch, the Metro service between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram stations would be suspended for the time being. However, Metro authorities ran truncated services between Dakshineswar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge). According to the Metro authority, the disruption was due to a faulty point at Kavi Subhash Station.

Though the Metro services are active till Sahid Khudiram, the rake reversal process is still carried out from the Kavi Subhas Metro Station.

As the nearest rake reversal point is available in Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Metro Station, the services were disrupted. However, after necessary work, the point problem was solved and services resumed around 12:50 pm.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Metro authorities informed that they are stressing on revival of the Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Shed and setting up of rake reversal facility at Shahid Khudiram along with restoration of Kavi Subhash Metro stations.

Also the authorities are analysing each incident thoroughly and working towards improvement in order to ensure smooth services.