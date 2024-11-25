Tebhaga Express halted for hours near Balurghat as electric wire snaps

BALURGHAT: A potentially catastrophic incident was narrowly avoided on Monday morning when the Kolkata-bound Tebhaga Express from Balurghat came to an abrupt halt between Mallickpur and Rampur stations near Polanpur due to a snapped overhead electric wire.

The train, which departed Balurghat at 5:45 am, encountered the issue at 6:10 am after crossing Mallickpur station and before reaching Rampur. Following the incident, another engine was dispatched from Malda to tow the train, which resumed its journey after a delay of approximately three hours. Railway electrification personnel promptly initiated repair work, while Balurghat GRP arrived at the site for safety oversight.

The unexpected halt caused significant inconvenience to passengers, many of whom were on board the overcrowded train due to festivities associated with the Bolla Kali Puja immersion. Passengers expressed frustration over the prolonged wait and lack of information.

Debabrata Bhattacharya, a passenger traveling to Rampur, recounted: “The train suddenly stopped and we later learned that the overhead wire had snapped. It was extremely inconvenient as the train resumed its journey only after two-and-a-half hours.”

The Balurghat Rail Passengers Welfare Society condemned the incident, attributing it to negligence on the part of the railway authorities. The society’s secretary, Kalidas Bose, remarked: “This incident highlights the poor quality of work done by contractors hired by the Railways. Such negligence could have resulted in a major disaster with significant casualties. We demand accountability and will be submitting a formal protest to senior Railway officials.”