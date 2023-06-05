Teaser of documentary on environmental conservation released

Kolkata: The health hazards that involve the use of plastic cups and encourages the use of clay cup popularly known as 'bhar' (in Bengali parlance) is the message that will be depicted through the documentary 'Burnt Soil' directed by Arundip Chowdhury. The teaser for the same was released ahead of World Environment Day on June 5 at Kolkata Press Club.



The documentary by the independent filmmaker seeks to highlight the various facets of environmental conservation and raises awareness of how using plastic cups affects both the environment and human health.

According to Chowdhury, plastic cups increase the risk of contracting diseases like cancer. A "Bhar" is a far healthier and more environmentally friendly alternative to plastic cups. These cups are not only biodegradable but are also essential in shielding us from the possible negative consequences of daily plastic use.

"These bhars were once widely used but since the invention of plastic cups, their use has decreased and they are on the verge of becoming obsolete. It is high time that we must return to the past as it will be better for both our health as well as the environment. Making these bhars is also a type of art because it takes time and effort to delicately shape the clay into ornate cups. Since the use of bhars has decreased, this genre of art is becoming less and less relevant. So it's a small attempt on my part to push for revival of bhar," he added.

Chowdhury regretted that the makers of these bhars often do not get the due credit they deserve and due to the increasing reach of new media, the art form is slowly vanishing. The burnt soil is a documentary which attempts to bring in all aspects around this topic from environmental conservation to the revival of this lost art form in the form of a comprehensive visual package.