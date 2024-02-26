Team from child rights body, TMC delegates visit kin

A delegation team of West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR), including chairperson Tulika Das, advisor Sudeshna Roy and legal consultant of the commission Siddiqa Parvin on Monday visited the house of the Class IX tribal girl found dead in a brick kiln on Friday evening in Bhabuk Gram Panchayat in Old Malda. The team talked to the bereaved family and the police also.

Das said: “We talked to the family but they are clueless about the offender. The police are investigating and will surely nab the culprit. We suggest an exemplary punishment for the murderer.” On Sunday evening, a delegation team of district Trinamool Congress, including Abdur Rahim Boxi, also paid a visit to the family.

Boxi said: “The party has demanded the police to arrest those involved in the murder of the student soon. The murderer should be arrested and sentenced immediately with an exemplary punishment so none can dare to do such things. I have also spoken to Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, about this incident.” Meanwhile, the BJP has already held a road blockade and a sit-in protest programme in English Bazar under the leadership of Khagen Murmu, North Malda MP on Saturday.

Boxi severely condemned the politicising of the issue and said: “We don’t want to do politics over the murder of a minor girl. She was our daughter and of the district.

I thoroughly condemn those who are doing hateful politics over this. I appeal to the society to keep those who are doing politics over death out of the society.”

A tribal student of Class IX was brutally murdered in Bisanpur area under Malda Police Station and her body was found near an abandoned brick kiln on Friday evening. Her head was smashed

with a brick.

Chunia Murmu, district president of the Malda tribal cell of TMC, visited the bereaved family separately. Murmu said: “We don’t do dirty politics like the BJP. We have spoken to the police. The accused will be caught soon. The family of the deceased will be given all possible help by the party.”

The police meanwhile have started a detailed investigation and questioned several people. In the preliminary investigation, no sexual offence has

been detected.

SP Yadav said: “The post-mortem report is being awaited. We have found out many things which cannot be disclosed for the sake of investigation. It can be said that the offender will soon be nabbed.”